(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is gearing up for what has been historically the busiest travel season of the year.
The PTC states that over 3 million people are expected to drive within or through the commonwealth during the holidays. Traffic is expected to be 2.3% higher on the Pennsylvania Turnpike compared to 2022.
Below is what the PTC project traffic will be like between Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 26.
|2023
|Projected Motorists
|Tuesday, November 21, 2023
|675,000
|Wednesday, November 22, 2023
|690,000
|Thursday, November 23, 2023
|360,000
|Friday, November 24, 2023
|535,000
|Saturday, November 25, 2023
|545,000
|Sunday, November 26, 2023
|525,000
|PROJECTED TOTAL:
|3,330,000
Due to the holiday travel season, turnpike crews are suspending work beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. All lanes in each direction will be open and able to accommodate heavier traffic volumes.
In addition, extra maintenance personnel will be patrolling the roadway, along with Pennsylvania State Police.