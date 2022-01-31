(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A propane explosion on Route 8 shut down a portion of the road and sent three people to the hospital Monday morning.

Fontaine Glenn was live with more from Wattsburg.

A morning propane explosion at Lowbucs Propane sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter after suffering severe burns from the explosion. A third person was taken by ambulance. All three are believed to be employees.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a small fire and a large debris area that sent cinder blocks across the road. Inside the building was a large volume of propane gas and other fuels.

State Police are currently treating the area as a crime scene. The road surrounding the area has since reopened to traffic.

The Fire Chief tells Action News there is no danger to the anyone at this time as police continue to investigate.

A fire broke out at an Erie County propane supplier Monday morning.

According to Erie County 911, a fire was reported in the 12000 block of Route 8 at Lowbucs Propane in Venango Township around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

There are reportedly multiple burn victims and a Medevac helicopter has been requested.

Erie County 911 reports there is active propane on fire and leaking.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We have a crew currently on the scene and will continue to provide updates on this breaking story.