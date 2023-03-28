(WKBN)- Thousands of pounds of boneless beef chuck are being recalled, according to the USDA.

Approximately 3,436 pounds of Elkhorn Valley Packing boneless beef chuck product may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The USDA said the recalled items were shipped to hotels, restaurants and institutions in many states, including Pennsylvania.

The issue was noticed when FSIS was conducting routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for STEC O103. The USDA has said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The recall states that most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. According to the USDA, most people recover within a week, but rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

Courtesy: USDA.gov

The FSIS advises everyone to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef product that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F.

A complete list of serial numbers for impacted products and more information on the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.