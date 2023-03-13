(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

On this week’s episode, Owens will talk about Mike Zabel, a Democratic State Representative from Delaware County, who has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. Owens will also speak on how Michele Henry is now the permanent attorney general after a unanimous vote in the Senate.

You will then hear from State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D- Philadelphia) about how he is running for auditor general for the state.

Then, analysts Christopher Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.