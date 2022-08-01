(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How parents who pay for childcare will be able to get a new tax credit starting in 2023.

He will then be joined by Republican State Representative Jerry Knowles.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

