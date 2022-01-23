(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how former Pennslyvania Speaker of the House Mike Turzai will not be running for governor and how Senate Pro Tempe Jake Corman is looking to have Philadelphia’s District Attorney impeached.

He will then sit down with Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf

Owens will then be sitting down with Govoner Wolf along with analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.

All this and more on Jan. 23’s episode of This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the player above!