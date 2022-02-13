(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about Governor Tom Wolf’s last budget address, about the banned vaporized medical marijuana products. He will also talk about how Senate hopeful Dave McCormick visited the Army Heritage Center in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

He will then sit down with Dr. Nche Zama, a Republican candidate for governor

He will then talk to analysts Christ Nicholas and Pete Shelly.

All this and more on Feb. 13’s episode of This Week in Pennsylvania. Watch all four parts in the player above!