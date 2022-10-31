(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Analysts Christopher Nicholas and Danielle Gross will join Owens to discuss multiple topics, including the Pennsylvania Senate Debate that was held in the abc27 studio on Tuesday, Oct 25.