In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

This week’s episode features Owens talking about how John Fetterman was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s junior US senator. He will also be talking about how the Pennsylvania gas tax has increased and how state workers will have a new resource to help send their kids, or themselves to college.

Then, Danielle Gross and Christopher Nicholas will speak with Owens about different topics involving Pennsylvania politics.