(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New year, new baby names.
BabyCenter has released its list of baby names at risk of extinction in 2023, and the list may surprise you.
The trend seems to point to boy names declining in populating that start with the letter “K.” That being said, Arjun and Walter dropped the most spots in the baby name rankings.
For girls, Hayden, Ariyah, Mira, and Kate fell the most in the rankings.
Boy names at risk of going “extinct” this year:
- Arjun
- Walter
- Royce
- Khalid
- Rory
- Nehemiah
- Kameron
- Wade
- Kane
- Kian
- Ahmed
- Seth
- Hugo
- Kyle
- Steven
- Hassan
- Bradley
- Kobe
- Syed
- Ayaan
Girl names at risk of going “extinct” this year:
- Hayden
- Ariyah
- Mira
- Kate
- Katherine
- Hana
- Leia
- Joy
- Vanessa
- Alayah
- Paige
- Annabelle
- Adelyn
- Kenzie
- Kira
- Mariam
- Teagan
- London
- Aniyah
- Makayla
On the other hand, if you’re looking for some inspiration when naming your child, you can check out BabyCenter’s “Hottest baby name trends of 2022,” and “Most popular baby names of 2022.”
In mid-December, Nameberry released its Top Baby Names of 2023.