These are the most hated Thanksgiving foods, survey says

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – People will soon gather around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but not everyone will be excited about the dishes on the table.

The Vacationer, a travel website, surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find out which Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most – and the results are a little surprising.

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they dislike turkey, while about 23% said they don’t care for stuffing or dressing. Check out the full list below.

Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike) Turkey (28.09% dislike) Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike) Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike) Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike) Coleslaw (21.68% dislike) Ham (21.23% dislike) Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike) Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike) Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike) Corn (13.82% dislike) Carrots (12.08% dislike)

The Vacationer also asked survey participants how many people they will have over for Thanksgiving this year. Nearly 37% said between five to nine guests, which was the top answer.