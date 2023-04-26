UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– For decades Penn State fans coming to watch games at Beaver Stadium have heard the same voice announcing but now they’ll have to get used to a different one.

After more than 20 years of calling football games, Dean DeVore is out as the PA announcer, Penn State Athletics spokesperson Kris Peterson confirmed in an email to WTAJ News Tuesday.

“Dean DeVore is no longer with Penn State Athletics,” Peterson wrote. “We do not have further comment as this is a personnel matter.”

No reason was given for the change, but a report by DK Pittsburgh Sports says that an “incident” that happened at a sports event by the university may have had some influence on the decision.

DeVore has been announcing Penn State games since 2000, with his most recent being the Blue-White game that took place Saturday, April 15.

There was no indication if Penn State had another candidate to announce games or a timeline for a replacement.

For most Nittany Lion fans they first heard DeVore’s voice over the loudspeaker at Beaver Stadium, but for many other people, the first time they heard him was a weather forecast. DeVore works for AccuWeather in State College as a meteorologist.