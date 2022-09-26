UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —

They call him “Fat Man.” But, the only thing fat on Kaytron Allen is his box score, after running for more than 100 yards in Penn State’s win over Central Michigan.

CAEDAN WALLACE | PENN STATE RS JUNIOR OL

“But, like, Nick [Singleton] and Kaytron, when they go past you, you feel like the wind go past you,” said Cadean Wallace, a Penn State redshirt-junior offensive lineman. “It’s crazy. Like, I’m locked in on a block and just “whoosh!”

Katryon Allen carried the ball 13 times for 111 yards. His lone touchdown put Penn State up 21-14 late in the second quarter. Allen, a true freshman, gives Penn State a 100 yard rusher in a third consecutive game. And while Penn State’s offense had inconsistencies on Saturday, its young freshman running backs continue to shine.

“He’s got really good vision,” said James Franklin, Penn State’s head football coach. “He’s got really good contact balance, and he’s got a really good understanding of how to set blocks up. And, you know, when you’re able to do that and you got the toughness that he has as well, then, you know, he can consistently get eight to 12 yards, which obviously is what we need.”

With the second win over a MAC opponent, the Nittany Lions improve to 4-0.