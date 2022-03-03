(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state?

Pennsylvania did have more total incidents of hateful propaganda distribution in 2021 than any other state.

That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which was the most in the entire United States, followed by Virginia (375), Texas (327) and Massachusetts (272).

“The state is a reminder of the need for vigilance in our schools and communities and on behalf of law enforcement so that we continue to keep this kind of hateful ideas in the margins and out of the mainstream, “Regional Director of the ADL Andrew Goretsky said.

Goretsky said a white supremacist group called the Patriot Front is particularly active in the Commonwealth, responsible for 90% of hateful propaganda in Pennsylvania.

“They do require their membership to distribute propaganda. And so it’s just really important that this gets reported and information gets reported to authorities so that we can combat it,” Goretsky said.

Kesher Israel Congregation was defaced with two swastikas in 2020 and more recently, Dickinson College had two incidents of antisemitic stickers being placed on the Asbell Center for Jewish Life.

“Now people feel very comfortable just spewing hate because it’s been tolerated and the more it’s tolerated the more it happens to continue so we have to change that,” said Jenn Ross, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

Ross says you can’t stand idly by when you see things that are troubling.

“Really research. If you want to know about the Holocaust, go to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. If you have questions, ask us here,” Ross said. “Get to know your Jewish neighbors and your neighbors of other faiths and colors.”

But because Pennsylvania also has a larger population than most other states, does it rank as badly when taking into account population size?

The answer: Not as badly. But it’s not good either. By that metric — according to an abc27 News analysis overlaying the ADL total incident statistics with U.S. Census population data — Vermont was 2021’s most hateful state (at nearly 13 incidents per 100,000 residents), followed by Rhode Island (7.2), Virginia (4.4), Massachusetts (3.9) and — in fifth place — Pennsylvania (3.7). Here’s the full ranking:

State 2021 hate propaganda distribution incidents 2021 incidents per 100,000 residents Vermont 80 12.8 Rhode Island 76 7.2 Virginia 376 4.4 Massachusetts 271 3.9 Pennsylvania 473 3.7 Maryland 217 3.6 Arkansas 96 3.2 Idaho 59 3.1 Wyoming 17 2.9 Washington 228 2.9 Utah 95 2.8 Minnesota 159 2.8 New Hampshire 38 2.8 Connecticut 96 2.7 Colorado 159 2.7 Delaware 26 2.6 New Jersey 179 2.0 Oregon 87 2.0 Missouri 123 2.0 Oklahoma 64 1.6 Michigan 153 1.5 Maine 20 1.5 Alabama 72 1.5 West Virginia 25 1.4 Arizona 99 1.3 South Dakota 11 1.2 New York 212 1.1 Texas 327 1.1 Mississippi 29 1.0 Indiana 65 0.9 North Carolina 102 0.9 Nebraska 17 0.9 Nevada 28 0.9 Florida 183 0.8 Kansas 24 0.8 Illinois 94 0.8 Montana 8 0.7 Ohio 84 0.7 Iowa 21 0.7 Kentucky 24 0.5 South Carolina 26 0.5 Tennessee 30 0.4 California 152 0.4 Louisiana 16 0.3 Georgia 37 0.3 New Mexico 6 0.3 North Dakota 2 0.3 Wisconsin 14 0.2 Alaska 1 0.1 Hawaii 0 0.0 Source: abc27 News analysis of ADL and U.S. Census data