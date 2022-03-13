(iSeeCars) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.

Automakers have employed advanced engine technologies that increase fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. Cylinder deactivation is one such technology, along with continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) in place of traditional automatic transmissions. There are also turbocharged (or “turbo”) engines that let smaller-displacement drivetrains, including four-cylinder engines and V6 engines, match the horsepower of larger engines while using less gas. Direct injection is another modern technology that helps even full-size SUVs get the best fuel efficiency possible, despite their size and weight.

The EPA mpg ratings include three fuel economy numbers – city, highway, and combined. We used the 2022 combined EPA ratings for our mpg rankings since that number provides a better idea of the fuel economy you’ll get in everyday driving. If you drive more in the city, your fuel economy may skew lower. If you spend most of your time cruising the highway, your fuel economy may be a bit higher. Remember, EPA numbers are only estimates, so your actual fuel economy will vary.

While our combined fuel economy rating is for the 2022 model year, we included new car and three-year-old used pricing when available. In cases where there’s no used price it’s usually because that model didn’t exist 3 years ago. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in particular, which use electric motors in conjunction with gas engines to offer better mpg ratings, are often too new to have used car data.

The best SUVs in each category include the affordable Nissan Kicks crossover and the new Toyota Corolla Cross. There are larger options including the Hyundai Santa Fe and Chevrolet Tahoe. SUVs with hybrid powertrains are on our lists, too, with the affordable Kia Niro crossover SUV taking spots as both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) while the luxurious Lexus UX 350h and Lincoln Corsair win those categories for luxury SUVs. The Lexus UX 200 and Lexus NX 250 also win spots as fuel-efficient luxury options along with the Volvo XC90 and Cadillac Escalade.

There are fuel-efficient SUVs to fit every need, but if you’re seeking a full electric vehicle you should see our Best Electric SUVs list

Best Gas Mileage Subcompact SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Nissan Kicks $23,215 $20,724 33 2. Hyundai Kona $26,821 $22,482 32 3. Mazda CX-3 $22,878 $22,207 31 4. Chevrolet Trailblazer $26,997 N/A 31 5. Kia Seltos $27,291 N/A 31 6. Hyundai Venue $22,029 N/A 31

Best Gas Mileage Compact SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Toyota Corolla Cross $27,848 N/A 32 2. Volkswagen Taos $30,360 N/A 31 3. Honda CR-V $31,753 $28,705 30 4. Toyota RAV4 $31,873 $30,931 30 5. Nissan Rogue $32,238 $24,562 30 6. Ford Escape $31,165 $24,304 30

Best Gas Mileage Midsize SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Hyundai Santa Fe $35,791 $26,976 26 2. Kia Sorento $39,075 $27,032 26 3. GMC Acadia $45,940 $33,773 25 4. Chevrolet Blazer $40,026 $37,177 25

Best Gas Mileage Large SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Chevrolet Tahoe $65,073 $51,869 24 2. GMC Yukon $73,208 $59,489 23 3. Chevrolet Suburban $68,334 $53,552 23 4. GMC Yukon XL $76,537 $58,773 23 5. Ford Expedition $67,213 $56,442 19 6. Ford Expedition MAX $71,804 $55,593 19

Best Gas Mileage Hybrid SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Kia Niro $28,800 $23,346 49 2. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe $60,772 N/A 49 3. Ford Escape Hybrid $34,579 N/A 41 4. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid $35,952 $35,427 40

Best Gas Mileage Plug-In Hybrid SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPGe 1 Kia Niro $34,371 $27,899 105 2. Ford Escape $39,815 N/A 105 3. Toyota RAV4 Prime $44,600 N/A 94 4. Hyundai Tucson $76,537 N/A 80 5. Kia Sorento $49,609 N/A 79 6. Hyundai Santa Fe $44,369 N/A 76

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Subcompact SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Lexus UX 200 $36,755 $32,139 32 2. Buick Encore GX $28,656 N/A 30 3. Mercedes-Benz GLA $45,702 $33,094 28 4. BMW X1 $41,813 $33,470 27 5. Buick Encore $25,782 $22,176 27 6. BMW X2 $43,369 $34,334 27

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Small SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Lexus NX 250 $41,353 N/A 28 2. Mercedes-Benz GLB $47,338 N/A 27 3. Audi Q5 $52,513 $40,186 26 4. Infiniti QX50 $47,674 $35,414 26 5. Volvo XC60 $54,094 $40,378 26 6. Buick Envision $39,212 $29,341 26

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Midsize SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Volvo XC90 $63,009 $48,899 25 2. Lexus RX 350 $55,069 $44,882 23 3. BMW X5 $72,229 $59,824 23 4. BMW X6 $83,751 $57,031 23 5. Land Rover Range Rover Velar $68,812 $55,863 23 6. Genesis GV80 $66,317 N/A 23 7. Lincoln Nautilus $54,466 $43,322 23

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Large SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Cadillac Escalade $99,171 $68,003 23 2. Cadillac Escalade ESV $101,560 $69,736 23 3. Cadillac XT6 $59,942 N/A 23 4. Buick Enclave $49,348 $36,180 21 5. Lincoln Aviator $70,658 N/A 21 6. BMW X7 $92,378 $79,668 21

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Hybrid SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Lexus UX 250h $39,928 $34,709 39 2. Lexus NX 300h $46,715 $37,769 31 3. Lexus RX 450h $59,366 $48,714 30 4. Lexus RX 450hL $62,464 $49,555 29

Best Gas Mileage Luxury Plug-In Hybrid SUVs Rank Vehicle Ave New Price Ave Used Price Combined MPG 1 Lincoln Corsair $58,672 N/A 78 2. Audi Q5 $61,297 N/A 61 3. BMW X3 $55,552 N/A 60 4. Volvo XC60 $74,620 $61,829 57 5. Lincoln Aviator $82,003 N/A 56 6. Volvo XC90 $74,620 $61,829 55

