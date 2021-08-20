Temple ISD holds celebration at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy

TEMPLE, TX- Dozens of families came out Wednesday night to honor the past, present, and future of Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.

The facility underwent a $9.3 million update that included complete renovations of classrooms to include: flooring, lighting, windows, whiteboards and HVAC systems. Renovations to restrooms, the kitchen and cafeteria were also completed, featuring the addition of air conditioning to the kitchen area for the first time.

Current TISD trustee Linell Davis shared the history of the school. Many alumni attended the celebration were able to share a laugh as mean Joe Greene spoke about his memories at Dunbar.

“It was good it was good to reminisce and I’m glad to see that the entire community the city everybody was behind the bond and voted for it,” says football hall of famer, “Mean” Joe Greene.

The school is now named after G.C. Meridith, the former principal of Dunbar High School, and poet Paul Dunbar. Meridith-Dunbar holds a special place in the history of TISD, having been established in 1896. The school graduated its first class of three students in 1903 and the school was renamed Dunbar High School in the early 1900’s. The current building was built in the 1950’s. The school has also served as a middle school and magnet school before opening as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy during the 2013-14 school year.

“This is such a special occasion for us to be able to recognize the past and what an anchor this school was for our community,” Greene said during his remarks. “Now we need to focus on the present and the future as we support this school and have everyone see Meridith-Dunbar at the forefront of teaching our young ones. It is amazing what can happen when your heart is in it and you have the support of everyone around you.”