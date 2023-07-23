(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Swimming has been restricted at Beach 11 on Presque Isle due to elevated E. coli levels according to the Erie County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Erie County Department of Health protocol says if E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 per 100 mL of water, a Swimming Advisory is posted on that beach. Restricted Swimming is posted for counts above 999.

The swimming restriction went into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday morning with re-testing underway and will continue daily. A swimming advisory will also be in place until bacteria counts return to a count of 235 or less.

Beaches with a Swim Advisory posted will still be open to swimming, sunbathing and other recreational activities

During a Swim Advisory, the DCNR recommends beach goers take the following precautions:

Avoid swallowing lake water.

Wash your hands before handling food.

Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness.

Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.

Beach 11 will remain open to sunbathing and recreation activities but swimming will not be allowed and beach goers will be directed to other beaches if they would like to swim.

For additional information, contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700, the Presque Isle State Park Office at 814-833-7424 or visit the CDC’s information page to learn more on E. coli.