(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect is finally in custody following a tense hours-long standoff with police and SWAT teams in Lake City.

A man barricaded himself inside a trailer in the 10000 block of West Lake Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The man then refused to come out for five long hours.

Dozens of police officers surrounded the trailer along West Lake Road in Lake City Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylnvia State Police attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jason Csorba.

The arrest warrant was for aggravated assault where a firearm was used. This meant that police were not taking any chances.

“At that point he was known to have a possible firearm. They created a perimeter around the residence and contacted for SWAT to come out,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Police.

After five hours, Csorba was finally arrested.

“They were using CS grenades and tear gas to persuade the individual to come out of the residence without any extraction and having to go in. Ultimately, the individual did not want to come out at that point and they were able to negotiate and have him come out,” said Trooper Hacke.

One woman who lives right by the trailer had a front row seat to the scene. The woman wishes to stay anonymous.

“It was very scary because you don’t know if he was armed. You don’t know where bullets were coming. Hearing the police shoot and throwing their flash bangs and everything else, it’s very scary,” said a neighbor witnessing standoff.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Erie City Police and Millcreek Police Department SWAT teams also helped out.