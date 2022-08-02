The 55-year-old suspect in the 1988 cold case murder of Helen Vogt is now refusing extradition back to Erie.

The extradition trial for Jeremy Brock was scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 29, but the suspect refused extradition.

According to the District Attorney’s Office at the Erie County Courthouse, the next steps following extradition refusal vary by state, but the state of Pennsylvania would require a hearing and a warrant from the governor of the state the suspect is being transported to.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said that her office will now get a warrant from Governor Wolf.