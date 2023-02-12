GLENDALE, Ariz. — The season all comes down to Super Bowl LVII, or as it’s also been called, the Kelce Bowl.

A lot of attention has been given to the fact that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are the first brothers to play in the Super Bowl.

In interviews, both Kelce brothers say it’s been an emotional time leading up to kickoff inside State Farm Stadium.

The Kelces also said they know the emotions won’t end until long after the final whistle blows.

On their “New Heights” podcast, Donna Kelce asked her sons what they think about on the field as the National Anthem plays.

“Oh my gosh, you’re gonna bring me to tears,” Travis told his mom. “That’s always when I have my moment of appreciation, of gratitude, of just being thankful for all the people that have been in my life. It’s just a cool moment to sit there and look at all the fans in the stadium and know that you know, you’re about to go out here and do something so much fun in front of the people that you love and in front of the people that helped you get to where you are in life. That’s what I always think of when I’m listening to the National Anthem. It’s my one moment to reflect.”

Jason Kelce had a similar reaction to his mother’s question.

“I always sing it,” Janson said. “For some reason, it’s a very emotional moment and I think it’s because you realize that all of us being here together as a country and as a group, as a family and friends. Everyone involved in this allows me to play a sport in a game for a living. You realize how fortunate you are and how in-this-together all of us are. It’s an emotional moment for me as well.”

Both NFL stars agree that the emotions they will be experiencing Sunday will be even higher because it’s the Super Bowl.