STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you love ‘The Man,’ the ‘Drip God,’ or even the ‘Original Bro,’ some of your WWE favorites are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) just days before Thanksgiving.

“Sunday Stunner,” as the show has been named, will be at the BJC on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

While only two matches were announced so far — ‘card always subject to change’ — the poster for the event touts Seth “Freakin” Rollins, RAW woman’s champion Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Smackdown woman’s champion Liv Morgan, Drew McIntrye, and the newly returning “Monster of Monsters” Braun Strowman.

Matches already announced:

Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Street Fight

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

It was also announced that Damage CTRL will be there live, featuring Bayley and the WWE woman’s tag team champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Photo: WWE/Bryce Jordan Center

Recently, videos have made their way to social media from these house shows that show lights turning out and the song ‘White Rabbit‘ by Jefferson Airplane playing over the speakers. Many speculate it might mean the return of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt is near, but no one truly knows for sure.

Since Vince McMahon’s retirement, Triple H (Paul Levesque) has taken over WWE creative and has done numerous things since Summerslam to keep fans on their toes, guessing, anticipating, and wondering what will happen next.

Who knows what to truly expect Nov. 20, so strap on those boots, oil up those biceps, and stun the world.

Tickets go on sale (Presale) Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. Get exclusive Insider access with code: WWELIVE