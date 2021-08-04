Study ranks 499 Pa school districts by equitable funding; where does yours rank?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) According to a study of 49 states (excluding Hawaii) from WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranked 29th in the country for equal funding distribution throughout the state’s districts.
But the personal finance website did a separate study to find the most and least equitable school districts in the commonwealth. They scored each district by comparing the average household income to school supply expenses per pupil for both primary and secondary schools.
Here are the scores from various districts in YourErie.com’s coverage area:
- General McLane School District — 86th with an average household income of $65,968 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,850
- Wattsburg Area School District — 102nd with an average household income of $69,194 and expenses per pupil averaging $15,433
- Conneaut School District — 120th with an average household income of $53,793 and expenses per pupil averaging $16,456
- Penncrest School District — 129th with an average household income of $56,070 and expenses per pupil averaging $15,763
- Fort Leboeuf School District — 151st with an average household income of $62,822 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,648
- Millcreek Township School District —176th with an average household income of $64,003 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,026
- Otto-Eldred School District — 187th with an average household income of $51,111 and expenses per pupil averaging $16,088
- Harbor Creek School District — 189th with an average household income of $62,855 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,152
- Smethport Area School District — 210th with an average household income of $48,941 and expenses per pupil averaging $16,297
- Warren County School District — 213th with an average household income of $49,943 and expenses per pupil averaging $15,991
- Union City Area School District — 250th with an average household income of $49,703 and expenses per pupil averaging $15,498
- Northwestern School District — 267th with an average household income of $55,000 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,887
- Iroquois School District — 290th with an average household income of $54,611 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,584
- North East School District — 291st with an average household income of $58,995 and expenses per pupil averaging $12,483
- Girard School District — 302nd with an average household income of $50,361 and expenses per pupil averaging $14,460
- Fairview School District — 307th with an average household income of $94,892 and expenses per pupil averaging $12,194
- Corry Area School District — 342nd with an average household income of $47,894 and expenses per pupil averaging $14,516
- Crawford Central School District — 361st with an average household income of $48,818 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,989
- Bradford Area School District — 361st with an average household income of $48,013 and expenses per pupil averaging $14,125
- Titusville Area School District — 375th with an average household income of $44,142 and expenses per pupil averaging $14,836
- Kane Area School District — 393rd with an average household income of $46,261 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,892
- Erie City School District — 447th with an average household income of $37,894 and expenses per pupil averaging $13,574
