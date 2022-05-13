BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University is gearing up to host its graduation ceremonies this weekend, but one student has a double celebration.

18-year-old Max Norfolk will walk across two stages this Spring.

Max will graduate from Bloomsburg University with his bachelor’s degree Sunday, and then a few weeks later, will walk across the stage to receive his diploma from Danville Highschool on June third.

He says it was a surreal experience.

“I think most people are just kind of surprised. They think, oh that’s kind of cool. From other stories, I’ve seen lots of people be excited by it. It’s a cool thing.”

Tom McGuire, the Director of Communications for Bloomsburg University, said “We’re very proud of the fact that max has gone through the program, our ace program, which is the advanced college experience and has excelled at it. He has a perfect 4.0 GPA.”

Max plans to attend Penn State next to earn his Ph.D.