Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Mercyhurst University hockey player at the center of a viral video is being charged by Erie Police.

Those charges are in connection with an infamous video showing hockey player Carson Briere and lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi, who are both seen inside Sullivan’s Pub in Erie handling a wheelchair, owned by a 22-year-old Erie woman, before Briere pushes it down the stairs.

According to Erie Police, the charges filed against both men are misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Briere and Carrozzi are also facing summary charges of disorderly conduct. They’re being charged by mail.

Preliminary hearings are set for May 22.