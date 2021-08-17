Stone Temple Pilots and Bush team up to rock America on new tour

TEMPE, AZ – MARCH 10: Singer Jeff Gutt (C), guitarist Dean DeLeo (R), bass player Robert DeLeo (L) and drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots perform at Marquee Theatre on March 10, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stone Temple Pilots will also see two stops in Pennsylvania this November

(WTAJ) — Two of rock’s most well-known mainstay groups are joining forces this fall on a limited tour across the country.

Stone Temple Pilots(STP) and Bush will tour together for 11 shows beginning Sept. 30 and will branch out in Mid-October. Bush plans to head off for a tour in Europe while STP stays in the states and tours up and down the northeast United States.

While touring the northeast, STP plans to come through Pennsylvania, stopping in Harrisburg on Nov. 3 and Jim Thorpe on Nov. 7. with special guest Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

We’re pleased to announce that the wait is over!⁣



+ co-headlining with @bushofficial

^ special guest @devoramusicxo⁣

~ special guest @TBSHAKEDOWN⁣

*special guest TBD⁣

⁣

For more info: https://t.co/fuAKJJ23ED

Tix on-sale Friday at 10am local times.⁣#stonetemplepilots⁣ pic.twitter.com/jW3ZUJO9Oo — Stone Temple Pilots (@STPBand) August 17, 2021

The bands had new albums drop right as the pandemic stopped all 2020 tours and events. Bush released The Kingdom in May 2020, and got a lot of air-play on radio with the hit “Flowers on a Grave.” Stone Temple Pilots had released the album Perdida in the meantime.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. on both the Stone Temple Pilots and Bush websites. To view the full tour, click here.