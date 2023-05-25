INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time this week, a man has been shot by a state trooper on Indy’s east side.

Indiana State Police confirm the shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 34th and Franklin Road.

State police said the trooper was not injured.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital, state police said. The suspect was said to be alert and conscious.

On Monday, a man was critically injured after being shot by a state trooper near on Brookville Road, also on the city’s east side. In the Brookville shooting, an armed man reportedly exchanged fire with a trooper before being struck.

State police have not released any additional details about the shooting near 34th and Franklin Road. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.