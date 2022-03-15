(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican state Representative Brad Roae has announced he will run for re-election in the Republican primary for his 6th Legislative District seat.

Roae made the announcement in a March 15 statement.

The district includes portions of both Crawford and Erie counties, including Meadville and Fairview.

“I am a conservative with a proven voting record and experience doing the job, and I have been a Republican for 36 years,” Roae said in the statement. “I have lived 45 years in Crawford County and 10 years in Erie County. I am the lifelong Republican candidate and the lifelong local candidate.”

He touted his pro-gun and pro-life voting record, along with his voting record against tax increases. He also took the opportunity to criticize the commonwealth and nation’s top seats.

“President Biden and Governor Wolf are taking our country and our state down a dangerous road, and I will continue to fight against their reckless policies,” Roae said in the statement. “I will continue to stand up for our rights and freedoms. I believe that overspending and not under taxing is what leads to government budget problems, so I will continue to fight against excessive spending and fight against tax increases.”

Roae has held his state representative position since 2007.

Roae graduated from Maplewood High School and earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout. He graduated from Gannon University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, and he was a commercial underwriter with Erie Insurance for 14 years before being elected, according to the statement.

He also served as a volunteer firefighter, a volunteer EMT, and was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts and high school sports boosters.

The Republican primary election will be held on May 17. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.