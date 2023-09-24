PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — State Park Police are investigating in Pulaski County after a vehicle and a body were pulled out of Claytor Lake Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says someone reported a vehicle in the lake to a ranger.

State Park law enforcement rangers, Sheriff’s deputies, as well as County and Newburn fire department crews, assisted with the recovery of the vehicle and found the person dead inside.

DCR says the person’s identity is being withheld until their family is notified.

