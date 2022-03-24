UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — At the top of the prospect list most scouts had their eyes on Thursday were guys like Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie and Brandon Smith. Special teams gunner Drew Hartlaub was a bit of an afterthought before running the 40-yard-dash Thursday.

On a #PennState Pro Day where scouts were watching bigtime defensive prospects, a special teamer grabbed everyone's attention



Hanover native and South Western grad @drew_hartlaub ran a 4.24 🤯



📹: @anderleytv pic.twitter.com/S8WEbY29IN — Logan Reever (@loganreever) March 24, 2022 Hartlaub’s time was officially 4.22 seconds, the fastest of any Nittany Lion.

The safety and special teamer was one of 15 Nittany Lions who worked out Thursday for representatives of all 32 NFL teams. Some of the most notable attendees included Cowboys head coach Dan McCarthy, Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Green Bay is one of the possible landing spots for Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“I truly believe I am the best receiver in the draft,” Dotson said. “I’m right up there with the top guys, my film kind of proves that. I feel like every time I step on this field, that I play like I’m one of the best, and I feel like I am one of the best.”

Dotson caught passes from longtime quarterback Sean Clifford. Many mock drafts have continued to keep Dotson in the first round. He could be one of two potential first round draft picks this year, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie being the other. Last spring Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh became the first Nittany Lion tandem to go in the first round since 2003.

Two potential first round picks exemplifies the potential this draft class has. Penn State hasn’t had more than six players selected in a given year since having ten players called in 1996. The team could easily have seven or even eight players picked in April.

“It’s an honor as well, just to be out here to continue the legacy. We try to pride ourselves on being the most competitive environment in college football, so having that 15 people here competing is everything,” said linebacker Jesse Luketa.

“We want to show that you come here to Penn State (to) have an opportunity to get a great education, and at the same time, have the opportunity to pursue your dreams of playing in the nfl,” he added. “It’s a blessing to be in this position. It’s gone from me being able to watch these guys on Sundays, to now, they’re here scouting me.”

The NFL Draft is Thursday April 28th through Saturday April 30th in Las Vegas.