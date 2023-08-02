(WKBN) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of its Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips.

The FDA reported that the recall affects less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz (Party Size) and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of illness should they consume these products.

The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as food service locations and vending machines. Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as June 29, 2023.

The 1oz size of the recall must have a guaranteed freshness date of Sept. 26, 2023, and the manufacturing code and timestamp of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54. The 14.5 oz (Party Size) recall must have the same freshness date and either of the following manufacturing codes and timestamps: 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.