(WHTM) — The Sixers-Ben Simmons saga has finally ended. The Nets are trading James Harden to Philadelphia for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, according to ESPN.

The three-time All-Star and 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year has sat out since the summer after requesting a trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Thursday less than two hours before the trade deadline. Woj reports that Philly is sending the Nets an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick. Included in the deal, the Nets would send Paul Millsap as well.

“I’m told that James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers,” Woj reported Thursday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “He wants it to happen today prior to the trade deadline. But he has resisted formally requesting that trade with the Nets organization.”

Simmons has not played a single game for the Sixers since requesting a trade last summer. Philadelphia has been reportedly shopping a trade for the disgruntled All-Star since the offseason, but with little success. The guard has been fined for every game and practices he misses.

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. His entire career has been in Philadelphia.

Sixers next play on Friday against the Thunder. The team is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.