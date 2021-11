UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State won it’s season opener 75-59 over Youngstown State. Seth Lundy led all scorers with 23. Penn State dominated Youngstown State on the class, finishing +18.

The win comes in Micah Shrewsberry’s coaching debut and capped off a big Wednesday for the head coach. Earlier in the day, the team announced its 2021 recruiting class, the highest graded recruiting class in Penn State basketball history, per 247sports.