SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg man is facing 2,700 charges for the alleged abuse of hundreds of animals.

Barry Orndorff, 65, was arrested in June 2021 after State Police alleged he did not provide the right water, clean shelter, and necessary veterinary care for over 400 animals.

Speranza Animal Rescue says the animals rescued included birds, rabbits, goats, sheep, guinea, and a horse. Rescuers say some animals didn’t survive the trip to the shelter or medical care and many animal bodies were discovered, some decaying.

Orndorff, who originally faced just over 400 charges, is now facing hundreds of charges for each offense: cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals causing SBI or death, neglect of animals – sustenance/water, neglect of animals – shelter/protection, neglect of animals – vet care, and aggravated cruelty to animals – torture.

Nine hundred of Orndorff’s charges are felonies and the other 1,800 are misdemeanors.

Orndorff is scheduled to appear in the Court of Common Pleas in Cumberland County in April 2022 for formal arrangement. He is currently free on $5,000 bail.