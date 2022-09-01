ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PEOPLE Magazine has named Sheetz in their annual list of top companies that care in America in 2022.

The list, currently in its 6th year, highlights top companies that have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care, and concern for not only their employees but their communities and environment too.

Sheetz ranks 64th on this year’s list, marking the second time in three years the company made the list.

In 2020, Sheetz was included in the list which specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world.

“It is an honor to be included in such an incredible list and be alongside companies that also take pride in their commitment to their employees and communities they serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz.

In 2021, Sheetz announced over $70 million in investments in store employee wages as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company`s College Tuition Reimbursement program. Sheetz also announced early last year that it had updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for spouses/partners.

Sheetz also works with several charitable organizations including the Special Olympics, which Sheetz has supported for over 30 years through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. Sheetz also fights hunger through weekly food donations to local food banks and works with Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven non-profit organization that has helped more than 150,000 children in need, living in the communities Sheetz serves, celebrate the holidays.

Earlier this year, Sheetz celebrated its two-year anniversary of joining the Better Buildings Challenge, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Energy to reduce energy output by 20 percent over the next 10 years.

‘Companies that Care’ rankings are based on over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more 6.1 million employees. The surveys ask employees about relevant experiences on how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities.

Sheetz is also recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).