ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is celebrating Independence Day by lowering gas prices to $1.776 for one day only.

Previously, Sheetz has lowered gas on certain blends, but this Fourth of July, the price drop to $1.776 will apply to every gas type other than diesel or Ethanol Free (E0).

The limited-time promotion is only for the fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last, Sheetz said.

The price drop will happen at all 675+ Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.