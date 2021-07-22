Sheetz giving away freebies to frontline workers this Saturday

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sheetz is giving away freebies to frontline workers this Saturday.

On July 24, Sheetz will be giving away one free self-serve coffee or fizz product — of any size — to all uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers, and firefighters at all locations.

Sheetz is giving away the freebies to frontline workers part of 24/7 Day.

Started by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Foundation, 24/7 Day unites convenience stores to recognize first responders and medical personnel who work around the clock — 24/7 — serving our communities to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone.

24/7 Day launched in 2018 with three participating retailers, including Sheetz.

