HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that an agreement with opioid manufacturer, Endo International, has been reached.

The multistate agreement will provide up to $450 million for those state and local governments and ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids forever. As part of its bankruptcy, this will also require Endo to release millions of documents relating to its role in the opioid crisis.

Shapiro and his office have a past of investigating opioid distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue, McKinsey, Teva and more, to continue to fight the opioid epidemic.

“Every company that fueled this deadly epidemic will answer for their reckless actions,” Shapiro said. “Endo downplayed the risk of addiction, going so far as to market one of their opioids as having an abuse-deterrent formula when in reality the product did nothing to deter abuse. Nothing will make up for the lives lost to this crisis, but today’s agreement will help to ensure we can fund programs Pennsylvania communities need to recover from this crisis.”

Endo held its headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and just filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 15. Endo made generic and branded opioids including Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER. Allegations were brought against Endo for allegedly attempting to boost opioid sales with deceptive marketing techniques.

The state alleges that Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER’s “abuse-deterrent formulation.” According to the state, the opioid did nothing to deter oral abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of hepatitis and HIV.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia joined in negotiations for the settlement.