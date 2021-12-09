BROOMFIELD, Colorado (WKBN) – Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pa. is being acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. out of Broomfield, Colorado.

According to a news release, Vail Resorts announced Wednesday it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seven Springs. The company will also acquire Hidden Valley Resort and operations of Laurel Mountain Ski Area.

The purchase price, which includes ski areas, a hotel and a conference center, is approximately $125 million. The transaction is expected to close this winter. Operations at the three resorts for the 2021-2022 season will continue as planned.

In the future, Vail Resorts plans to add access to the acquired properties to its Epic Pass for the 2022-2023 season.

Seven Springs is among the largest ski resorts in Pennsylvania with 285 skiable acres.

Seven Springs will continue operations at Highlands Market, Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, Seven Springs Golf Course, Hidden Valley Golf club, Highland Resort Realty and real estate owned and held for potential development.