UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Atlanta Hawks selected Penn State forward Seth Lundy with the 46th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Lundy and teammate Jalen Pickett became the first pair of Penn State players to be selected in the NBA Draft in the same year.

Last season Lundy averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three point range. Lundy was also one of the best defenders in the Big Ten and will provide the Hawks with a solid 3 and D player.

With Lundy and Pickett leading the charge, the Nittany Lions finished as the runner up in the Big Ten Tournament after falling to Purdue in the championship game and then won their first game in the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

Lundy finishes his four year career at Penn State with 1,283 points and 560 rebounds. He is the 39th member of the 1,000 point club and ranks sixth in program history with 229 made three pointers.