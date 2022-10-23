FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The name of the service member is being withheld at this time until the next of kin has been notified, the release noted.

The accident is currently under investigation and further details will not be released until the investigation has been completed.