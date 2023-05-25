SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior prank shut down a Dauphin County high school on Thursday, May 25.

According to the Susquehanna School District, officials were alerted of a senior prank at the high school which requires substantial cleanup. Because of this and out of an abundance of caution, the school district made the decision to close the school for in-person learning and events on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Tamara Willis said in a statement that they “have assessed the building and the damage is all surface level.” The statement also noted that there has been no damage to the infrastructure, however, the prank was “widespread.”

According to the district, the administration will be communicating developments and updating parents and community stakeholders when more information becomes available.

You can see Dr. Willis’ full statement below.

“We have assessed the building and the damage is all surface level. There has been no damage to infrastructure. We are accustomed to senior pranks that have been confined to an isolated area of the building. However, this prank was widespread and will require several hours of clean up. A part of the administration’s response to address this behavior will be to require student participants to assist with the cleanup.” Dr. Tamara Willis STSD Superintedent of Schools

Susquehanna Township Police say they conducted an initial investigation, but that the district is handling the situation internally at their request.