HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Scott Martin announced on Friday, Feb. 11, that he has suspended his campaign for Pennsylvania governor due to on-going medical issues. He recently injured his leg.

“The injuries to my leg were beyond a simple broken bone and included a severing of numerous ligaments and tendons in my ankle that are going to require greater and longer rehabilitation than I originally hoped would be necessary.”

He added, “Continuing to campaign in the coming months would put my future ability to walk without impediment in danger, which is something I cannot do to my own family. It would also mean that I would be unable to campaign in the manner I feel the people of Pennsylvania and the countless supporters who have come to our effort deserve.”

