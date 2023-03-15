HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey was in the Midstate on Tuesday, where he highlighted a $5.5 million grant for security upgrades at Harrisburg International Airport.

The $5.5 million in grant money will go toward the airport’s baggage screening system, as well as upgrading the way it detects firearms and hazardous materials.

Casey toured the facility to get a closer look at where and how this money will help HIA. He said that the $5.5 million will go “pretty fast when you are implementing upgrades such as these,” and that it will bring the airport up to date with the most cutting-edge technology.

According to airport officials, the timeline for the project will take about a year and a half to implement.

Casey also brought up his colleague, Senator John Fetterman, who is being treated for depression following a stroke prior to winning a Senate seat.

Casey says Fetterman has “done plenty of work while getting the treatment he needs, but he showed a lot of courage in doing this. It’s very difficult to share something like that publicly and to say, I need help and I’m going to get it.”

When asked what his opinion is on the taxpayers and critics who believe Fetterman should step down, Casey stated that he thinks this is coming from political hitmen.