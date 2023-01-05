(WBRE/WYOU)— Senator Bob Casey (D) announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Casey tells Eyewitness News he has an excellent prognosis and is preparing to undergo surgeries with the expectation of a full recovery in the coming months.

I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead. Senator Bob Casey (D)