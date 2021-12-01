Sen. Corman kicks off ‘Restore Freedom’ tour in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Jake Corman launched his statewide “Restore Freedom” Listening Tour in Bellefonte as part of his campaign to become the next Pennsylvania governor.

The tour kicked off Tuesday at Axemann Brewery, where Corman had an opportunity to meet with Pennsylvania residents and business owners to learn more about the challenges they face.

Axemann Brewery is located at a former metal factory. It’s reported Corman secured funding for the brownfield site, helping to create jobs as part of the Titan Park redevelopment.

Corman stated he will fight for personal freedoms, education, job creation and safe communities.

“Jobs are very important,” Sen. Corman said. “Getting good-paying jobs, economic security is the cornerstone of a family, good business, any good community. You gotta have economic security so you can peace in the home and peace in the streets.”

He was elected to the Senate of Pennsylvania in 1998 and represents the 34th Senatorial District that includes all of Centre, Mifflin and Juniata Counties as well as part of Huntingdon County, according to his website.

In 2020, he was elected to serve as President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, where he presides over the Senate floor when the Lt. Governor is unavailable and fills the position of Lt. Governor if the office becomes vacant.

For more information on Corman, head to his website.