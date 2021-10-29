Sec. of Agriculture: Every Spotted Lanternfly egg mass not destroyed is ’50 more’ next spring

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvanians of the importance of vigilance against the Spotted Lanternfly.

This time of year is when bugs begin laying eggs on flat surfaces to hatch in the spring.

“Every Spotted Lanternfly egg mass not scraped and destroyed now is up to 50 more of these invasive, destructive bugs we can expect to hatch next spring,” said Redding. “We need every Pennsylvanian to hunt for egg masses this fall and winter and destroy them – or we’re in for a scary spring.”

The Spotted Lanternfly is an inch-long black, red, and white insect native to Southeast Asia and first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive insect feeds on plants and crops produced in the state, such as grapes, tree fruit, and hardwoods.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report sightings of the insect through the online reporting tool or by calling a hotline at 1-888-4BAD-FLY.

A Spotted Lanternfly Business Toolkit is available to help operations learn about why the spotted lanternfly is bad, how the quarantine works, if they need a permit and responsibilities of holding a permit.

For more information on Spotted Lanternfly, click HERE.

