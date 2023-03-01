MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Search warrants unsealed Tuesday revealed more about what police were looking for, and what they found when they searched Bryan Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in late December.

Police raided the home in the 100 block of Lamsden Drive in the Indian Mountain Lakes development in the early-morning hours of December 30.

Guards can be seen blocking the entrance to the Indian Mountain Lakes community where Kohberger was taken into custody

Pennsylvania State Police applied for a search warrant which noted Kohberger was observed at the home and traveling throughout Monroe County since as early as December 16, and they believed he was inside and had possession of items related to the November killings of four students at the University of Idaho.

State police say they were looking for any weapons, receipts for weapons, or documentation of purchases regarding these items. Police say they were also looking for any items relating to any of the victims, or the King Road home where their bodies were found.

The search warrant also details that investigators were looking for any drugs or medication that may relate to the mental state of Kohberger or the victims.

According to the paperwork, police were also focusing on a variety of electronic devices that may contain pictures, videos, GPS information or other evidence of communication relating to the victims.

Items listed as seized in the search are as follows:

One Defiant silver flashlight

Four medical style gloves

White Arizona Jean Co. large t-shirt

Champion WSU Cougars large black sweatshirt

Pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes

Pair of black Under Armour socks

Under Armour black large shorts

Under Armour black boxers

One buccal swab

Kohberger is expected to back in an Idaho courtroom on June 26.