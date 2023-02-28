CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that search efforts are underway for a small plane that departed from the Hillsville-Twin County Airport on February 27th and never reached its destination.

What is currently known, is that the small, privately owned plane left the Hillsville-Twin County Airport in Virginia Monday afternoon and is overdue for its arrival at the Burlington Alamance Regional Aircraft in North Carolina.

Mobile search operations began around the Carroll County and Patrick Count line Monday evening and resumed by air and on the ground Tuesday morning at daybreak in what is described as “very remote terrain.”

