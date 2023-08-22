SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say the search continues for Cuba’s Little League World Series coach, despite reports that he’s been found.

The South Williamsport Police Department tells 28/22 News the search is active for Jose Perez, an assistant coach with the Bayamo, Cuba Little League World Series Team.

A South Williamsport Borough official Steven W. Cappelli told Eyewitness News Perez was seen on security video leaving the dorms around 11:00 p.m., Saturday getting into a car, and heading south on Route 15.

According to officers, they do not know where Perez is despite reports that he was spotted in Spain. Police note that all the sightings of Perez are unconfirmed and they have checked multiple airports. All airport officials told officers that Perez did not board any planes at their facilities.

At this time investigators do not believe anything “nefarious” has happened to Coach Perez, therefore they are not involved in tracking down Coach Perez. Police have reported his disappearance to the State Department and they will handle it from here.

Investigators stress no crime has been committed. Coach Perez is in America on a VISA which means he can travel anywhere in the country until that VISA expires but would not be able to leave the United States to any other country but Cuba.

The Cuban Little League team is being well taken care of while they remain in Williamsport, officers stated.