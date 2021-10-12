Sean Clifford’s absence visible in Penn State’s loss to Iowa

There is still no update on the status of quarterback Sean Clifford after he left Saturday’s matchup against Iowa with an undisclosed injury.

The one big takeaway for all Penn State fans after seeing the offense’s performance in the second half was how important Sean Clifford is to the Nittany Lions success.

Penn State was cruising and leading Iowa 17-3 late in the second quarter, but it all came crashing down once Sean Clifford took a hit from Jack Campbell. The Nittany Lions went from looking like one of the best team’s in the country to one that couldn’t even get the ball snapped. Penn State had eight false start penalties after Clifford exited the contest and most of the that can be attributed to the crowd noise at Kinnick Stadium, but James Franklin said the crowd was not a factor when #14 was under center.

“We’re responsible for it. We use the same system with Sean as we use with Ta’Quan and it didn’t work and obviously it became a significant issue in the game,” said Franklin. “I will say it’s a tough environment. Their entire stadium is standing up and pouring their energy into the players on the field.”

James Franklin is scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday after practice.